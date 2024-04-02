Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

