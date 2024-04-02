InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

