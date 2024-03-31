Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pandora A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

PANDY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.46. 1,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.30. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $43.24.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Increases Dividend

Pandora A/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

