Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 4,263 Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.50% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,927. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $52.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.

Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

