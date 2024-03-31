Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 4,263 Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.50% of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.
Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,927. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $52.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98.
Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Schwab High Yield Bond ETF
The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab High Yield Bond ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.