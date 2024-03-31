PFG Advisors Acquires 3,233 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. 192,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $71.30 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

