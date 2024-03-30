Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 666.67

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.67 ($8.42).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.27) to GBX 590 ($7.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

View Our Latest Report on RTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.18), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,868,896.82). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 471.70 ($5.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.56. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,930.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 5.93 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Free Report

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.