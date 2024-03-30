Analysts Set Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Price Target at GBX 666.67

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 666.67 ($8.42).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 575 ($7.27) to GBX 590 ($7.46) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 464,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.18), for a total value of £2,270,158.05 ($2,868,896.82). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 471.70 ($5.96) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 435.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.56. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 387.80 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 663.80 ($8.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,930.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.93.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 5.93 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

