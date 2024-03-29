William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.50) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.80 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $3,250,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

