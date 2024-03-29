Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Director Phillip A. Gobe Sells 2,000 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total transaction of $522,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PXD opened at $262.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The company has a market cap of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.00 and a 200-day moving average of $233.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

