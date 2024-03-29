Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

