Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Reduced by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,254 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

