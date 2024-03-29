AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $88.44 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

