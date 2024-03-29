Wedbush Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZION opened at $43.40 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,200,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $140,364.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,261,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,200,155.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

