Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $468,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Up 0.4 %

FLYW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $24.81. 1,013,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,131. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

