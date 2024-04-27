Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.91 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,491,838. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The firm has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

