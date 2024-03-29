Values Added Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Values Added Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

