Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Financial Review

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -239.41% -6,767.92% -106.16% DarioHealth -136.37% -43.03% -28.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avinger and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Avinger currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.34%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 294.34%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Avinger.

This table compares Avinger and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $7.65 million 0.69 -$18.32 million ($26.34) -0.12 DarioHealth $27.66 million 1.51 -$62.19 million ($1.13) -1.35

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Avinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DarioHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avinger shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of DarioHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Avinger on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, including Ocelot and Tigereye, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. Further, the company develops IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health. The company offers Dario Evolve, a metabolic solution to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Move to address most common MSK conditions; Dario Elevate, a behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; Dario One, a full suite of chronic condition management solution; and Dario blood glucose monitoring systems. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

