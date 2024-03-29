WOW-token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $221.43 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.43 million and $4.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00012677 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02214339 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

