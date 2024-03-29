UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UMH. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -546.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 113,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

