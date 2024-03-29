Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.63 on Monday. NCR Voyix has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

