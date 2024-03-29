Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 131,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,131,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 2,645,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

