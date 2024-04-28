60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Trading Up 2.7%

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 84,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 290,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

