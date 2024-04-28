Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.28

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as high as C$10.84. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.81, with a volume of 1,304 shares.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$15.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.29.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.79%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

