ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.67

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.67 and traded as high as $41.52. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 16,611 shares traded.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.