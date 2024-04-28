East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 6,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 32,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of East Side Games Group from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

East Side Games Group Trading Down 3.8 %

About East Side Games Group

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.

