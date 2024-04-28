NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.02

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $41.76. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 28,625 shares changing hands.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 13.48%. This is a positive change from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund by 28.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

