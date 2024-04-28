NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.02

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.02 and traded as high as $41.76. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 28,625 shares changing hands.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 13.48%. This is a positive change from NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund’s previous dividend of $0.36.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
