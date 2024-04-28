Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.29

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $7.34. Edap Tms shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 63,516 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Edap Tms from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $270.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.28.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $136,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 14.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

