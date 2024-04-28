LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 650.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

