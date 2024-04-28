Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COLD. Scotiabank began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

COLD stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

