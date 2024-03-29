StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.