BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Given Hold Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

BWXT stock opened at $102.62 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $107.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,803,000 after acquiring an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

