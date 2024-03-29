Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,311 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

