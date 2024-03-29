Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Access Financial Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $80.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

