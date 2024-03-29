Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Increased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

