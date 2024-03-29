Peak Financial Management Inc. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,793,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,412,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

