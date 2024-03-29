Peak Financial Management Inc. Purchases 9,083 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

