Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 72,727 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,727 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

