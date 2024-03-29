Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

