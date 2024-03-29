Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.70.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

