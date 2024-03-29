Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (QQQY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $9.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 56.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQY opened at $16.66 on Friday. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.05.

