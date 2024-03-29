Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $911.4-948.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $952.91 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-2.890 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.20.

VRNT stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $1,047,338.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,929,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

