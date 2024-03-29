nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.130-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$127.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.9 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

NCNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NCNO opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

In other nCino news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

