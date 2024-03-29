ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

See Also

