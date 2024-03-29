Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Hologic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOLX

Insider Activity at Hologic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.8 %

Hologic stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Hologic has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

(Get Free Report

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.