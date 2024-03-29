Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.91.

PD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96. In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total value of C$233,472.96. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock worth $1,329,227. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at C$91.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$83.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.36. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$56.42 and a 1-year high of C$100.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of C$506.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 8.7828685 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

