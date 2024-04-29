AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives $11.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

