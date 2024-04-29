Financial Contrast: Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) versus KORE Group (NYSE:KORE)

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelsat and KORE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40

Intelsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Intelsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Intelsat and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelsat N/A N/A N/A KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intelsat and KORE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelsat 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus price target of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 277.12%. Given KORE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Intelsat.

About Intelsat

(Get Free Report)

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and Internet Service Providers (ISPs). The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on August 20, 1964 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.