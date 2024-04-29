Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,224.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $714.63 and a one year high of $1,349.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,152.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,868,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

