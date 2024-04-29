Contrasting Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & The Competition

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 393 936 1360 61 2.40

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -97.66, meaning that their average stock price is 9,866% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.22 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $4.21 billion $22.71 million 6.59

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 21.39% -389.19% 2.00%

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

