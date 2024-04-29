Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

KGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, Director Margaret C. Montana bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGS opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $225.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

