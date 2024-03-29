PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $140.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $45,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.